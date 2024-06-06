Inauguration of 'SBC FDR Management System' software by Sadharan Bima Corporation

To streamline FDR management, the 'SBC FDR Management System' software, developed by Assistant Programmer Sheikh Sadia Hasan of Sadharan Bima Corporation's IT Department, was inaugurated on 6 June, 2024, at the SBC Training Center, Head Office.

The inauguration was conducted by the honorable Chairman of the Corporation's Board of Directors, Mr Dulal Krishna Saha, Secretary (Retd).

The event was attended by the honorable Managing Director of Sadharan Bima Corporation, Md Harun-Ar-Rashid (Additional Secretary), and presided over by SM Shah Alam, General Manager of the Human Resources Department at the Head Office. Also present at the event were Mr Wasiful Haque, General Manager, Dhaka Zone, and Mr Bibekananda Saha, General Manager of the Reinsurance Department, along with other senior officials of the Corporation.

For her contribution to software development, assistant programmer Sheikh Sadia Hasan was awarded a certificate of honour and a monetary reward by the corporation.