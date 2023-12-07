Inauguration of Rupali Bank ATM booth in Sherpur

Rupali Bank's ATM booth was inaugurated at Rupali Bank Limited Sherpur Town Corporate Branch, Sherpur.

The ATM booth was inaugurated by Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank.

At that time, the Managing Director and CEO said, "We have launched this ATM booth to provide better service to the customers."

He called on all the stakeholders to further advance the automation of the bank.

At that time, GM Iqbal Hossain Khan of Mymensingh Divisional Office and DGM of Jamalpur Zone Mohammad Monowar Hossain along with senior officials of the bank and dignitaries of the area were present.

After the opening of the booth, an exchange meeting was held with the customers.