Inauguration of Rupali Bank ATM booth in Sherpur

Corporates

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:04 pm

Inauguration of Rupali Bank ATM booth in Sherpur

Press Release
07 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 04:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank's ATM booth was inaugurated at Rupali Bank Limited Sherpur Town Corporate Branch, Sherpur. 

The ATM booth was inaugurated by Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank. 

At that time, the Managing Director and CEO said, "We have launched this ATM booth to provide better service to the customers."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He called on all the stakeholders to further advance the automation of the bank. 

At that time, GM Iqbal Hossain Khan of Mymensingh Divisional Office and DGM of Jamalpur Zone Mohammad Monowar Hossain along with senior officials of the bank and dignitaries of the area were present. 

After the opening of the booth, an exchange meeting was held with the customers.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

9h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

20h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

27m | TBS Economy
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

5h | TBS SPORTS
What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1d | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

23h | TBS Entertainment