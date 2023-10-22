Inauguration of new location for Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center

Inauguration of new location for Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center

Photo: Courtesy

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter  Haas inaugurated the new location of the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in  Gulshan on Monday (22 October).  

The EMK Center aims to foster knowledge exchange, promote people-to-people ties, strengthen the relationship between the United States and  Bangladesh, and is a joint effort between the Embassy of the United States of  America and the JAAGO Foundation, reads a press release. 

U.S. Embassy's Public Engagement Director, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, said, "To  the young Bangladeshis who will come through these doors – this is a call to  action just like those who came before you – to learn, lead, engage, and connect."  Embassy's Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli moderated the inaugural ceremony. 

The EMK Center is a hub for Bangladeshi youth for intellectual engagement,  providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials,  modern multimedia content, and online databases.  The EMK Center also has a  modern recording studio with AR/VR technology and one of the largest 3D  printers in Dhaka. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The centre exhibits photographs, paintings, and art installations of aspiring artists. It serves as a space where students, researchers,  artists, and enthusiasts can gather to expand their horizons, engage in discussions, and collaborate on projects that contribute to educational and social development. 

The EMK Center also serves as an EducationUSA advising centre, housing four expert advisers providing students with access to free services on application processes for academic study in the United States. 

The EMK Center hosts a variety of programs, workshops, and events focused on  areas like English language learning, entrepreneurship, STEM (Science, 

Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), cultural performances, exhibitions,  and American literature and history.  These activities enhance participants' skills and foster an appreciation for diversity of thought and ideas. 

U.S. exchange alumni, government officials, educators, students, and members of the arts, civil society, and culture communities attended this opening ceremony.  The EMK Center is a testament to the strong collaboration between the American  Embassy and its local partners, reflecting a shared commitment to promote academic excellence and intercultural dialogue.  

As the EMK Center embarks on its journey in Gulshan, it remains a vital resource for individuals seeking to broaden their horizons and make meaningful contributions to society. 

The EMK Center is located at Level 6, Grand Delvistaa, CES (A) 1/A, Road #  113, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. For more information about the EMK Center's  upcoming events and program, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/EMKCenter 

For information about other Embassy- and U.S. government-funded exchange opportunities for students, visit:

https://bd.usembassy.gov/education culture/student-exchange-programs/

 

