Inauguration of NBL Taltola sub-branch

The Taltola sub-branch of National Bank Limited officially started its journey on Thursday, 9 November. It was inaugurated as the 41st sub-branch under the Malibagh branch.

NBL Managing Director & CEO Md. Mehmood Husain was present as the chief guest and inaugurated the sub-branch.

On this occasion, NBL Dhaka South Regional Head and SEVP Md. Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, Heads of various divisions of the head office, Malibag branch manager, Taltola sub-branch in-charge, branch officials, renowned businesspersons, and local dignitaries were also present at the event.

The guests at the inauguration expressed hope that the local residents can now complete their banking activities through the National Bank near them.