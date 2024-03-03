Inauguration of NBL Sherpur sub-branch

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the 65th sub-branch of National Bank Limited (NBL) in Bogura's Sherpur was inaugurated.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Md Rajunur Rashid, the Regional Head & Executive Vice President of Rajshahi Region, who attended as the chief guest.

The inauguration ceremony, hosted by Sherpur sub-branch, the participation of various dignitaries, including the manager of the bank's Bogura branch, Sherpur sub-branch in-charges, and other branch officials.

The event also attracted renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries, making it a significant and well-attended occasion.