Inauguration of NBL Sherpur sub-branch

Corporates

Press Release
03 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:36 pm

Inauguration of NBL Sherpur sub-branch

Press Release
03 March, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 06:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the 65th sub-branch of National Bank Limited (NBL) in Bogura's Sherpur was inaugurated.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Md Rajunur Rashid, the Regional Head & Executive Vice President of Rajshahi Region, who attended as the chief guest.

The inauguration ceremony, hosted by Sherpur sub-branch, the participation of various dignitaries, including the manager of the bank's Bogura branch, Sherpur sub-branch in-charges, and other branch officials.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event also attracted renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries, making it a significant and well-attended occasion.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

8h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

10h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

39m | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

1h | Videos
Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

Elon Musk Sues OpenAI's Sam Altman

1h | Videos
Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

Global Warming: Trillions of Water Mixes in Oceans

3h | Videos