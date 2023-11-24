Inauguration of Jinnat Textile Mills marks a milestone for DBL Group

DBL Group has announced the inauguration of Jinnat Textile Mills Limited, a significant addition to its portfolio and a testament to the group's commitment to excellence in the textile industry.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Thursday (23 November) at DBL Industrial Park, Shreehatta Economic Zone, Moulvibazar, Sylhet, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Sarah Cooke, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, and Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman (senior secretary) of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), along with Mohammad Rehan Rashid, country director for Bangladesh at British International Investment, and Richard Palmer, director and head of Private Debt at British International Investment.

Jinnat Textile Mills Limited, a venture under the umbrella of DBL Group, is poised to contribute to the production of high-quality textiles to serve international buyers, reads a press release.

British International Investment (BII), which is the UK government's development finance institution, provided a $52 million loan for establishing this factory.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed chief guest, Sarah Cooke, whose presence reflects the strong ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom. Cooke inaugurated the facility, symbolising the collaborative efforts between the two nations.

Sarah Cooke said, "We are proud to witness the opening of the Jinnat Textile Mills factory which will create more jobs, reduce poverty and increase business opportunities whilst improving working conditions for women and boosting environmental sustainability.

"This is a great demonstration of the UK's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's development goals and our modern economic partnership through investing in the private sector and fostering economic growth that is both inclusive and green."