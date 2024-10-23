Inauguration of Evolution UK outlet

Corporates

Press Release
23 October, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:44 pm

Related News

Inauguration of Evolution UK outlet

Press Release
23 October, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:44 pm
Inauguration of Evolution UK outlet

Shamima Akhter, a UK-based dermatologist and female entrepreneur, has earned women's trust online by advising on women's skin for almost a decade.

Along with introducing women to international brands, they have brought world-famous cosmetics and cosmetics to women's hands. The unique selling points of "Evolution UK" products, their authenticity and quality, have already created a response in the crowd of cheap and fake products. Working women, celebrities, students, and housewives have a special interest in these products. We are proud to be your partner in this long journey.

In this continuation, the outlet of "Evolution UK" is starting on a large scale in the Simanta Sambhar shopping complex of Dhanmondi, with the vow to colour the time and appearance of women according to the demands of the esteemed customers. With the encouragement of numerous well-wishers, fashion-conscious women and respectable buyers in general, our journey today. Inspired by your genuine love, "Evolution UK" will become your constant companion to your beauty awareness and confidence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the needs of the esteemed customers, "Evolution UK" outlets offer a wide range of world-renowned brands of skincare, make-up, toiletries, face wash, face, Skin Care, Makeup, Toiletries, Face Wash, Face Raw, Hair Oil, Hair Mask Hair Spray, Drinks, Organic Food, Supplements, Jewellery, Bags and Various household and gift items. This variety ensures that "Evolution UK" is a one-stop destination for all your beauty and lifestyle needs. "Evolution UK" authorities cordially invite everyone to visit the new showroom.

#tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

45m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

1h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos