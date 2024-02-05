Inauguration of Chowdhury Hat and Maharajpur sub-branches of Union Bank

Inauguration of Chowdhury Hat and Maharajpur sub-branches of Union Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Union Bank Plc is committed to providing Shariah-based modern technology-based banking services. Its Chowdhury Hat sub-branch, Chattogram and Maharajpur sub-branch, Chapainawabganj have been inaugurated. 

As the chief guest, the bank's sales director and CEO A. B. M. Mokammel Haque Chowdhury. Md Jahangir Alam, deputy sales director of Union Bank, Ali Farooq Chowdhury, senior vice president of Chowdhury Hat Bazar Kalyan Samiti and Masood Rana, proprietor of Five Star Bricks were present as special guests on the occasion, reads a press release. 

Also present were senior executives of the bank's head office and dignitaries from Chattogram and Chapainawabganj. A doa mahfil was organized on this occasion.

