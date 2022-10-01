Inauguration ceremony of Ad-Din Hospital’s intern doctors held

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 04:41 pm

The inauguration and swearing in ceremony of the 9th batch of the intern doctors of Ad-Din Medical College Hospital held on Saturday.

The interns were greeted with flowers at the Professor Ibrahim Lecture Theater of Ad-Din Women's Medical College.

Dr Muhammad Abdus Sabur, advisor of Ad-Din Foundation, presided over the programme. Professor Dr Ashraf-Uz-Zaman, principal of Ad-Din Women's Medical College, was present there as the chief guest.

Professor Dr Muhammad Abdus Sabur said, "Your (intern doctors) responsibilities as an intern doctor have multiplied after completing your academic studies. You will fulfill your responsibilities properly."

He added, "Hospital is the second home of doctors. Those who spend more time in the hospital will learn more. We have to work in coordination with senior doctors and nurses."

Earlier, Professor Dr Nahid Yasmin, director general of Ad-Din Hospital, gave detailed directions about the rules and regulations to the intern doctors.

Professor Dr Sardar Md Rezaul Islam, head of the Department of Surgery, Dr Hosne Ara Khatun, head of Gynaecology, Dr Khairul Imam, head of Medicine, Dr ARM Lutful Kabir, head of Pediatrics and others also gave their speech before the interns.

