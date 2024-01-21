Inauguration of BRTC bus service at 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair

The 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair is being held from 21 January to 20 February 2024 at the e½Bandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, Purbachal premises.

BRTC is going to provide safe and affordable passenger services at the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair for the third time, reads a press release.

BRTC Chairman Md Tajul Islam (additional secretary) inaugurated the operation of BRTC buses from the fairgrounds today.

BRTC buses will depart from Kuril World Road, Khejur Bagan (Farmgate), Narayanganj and Narsingdi from 8am daily for the trade fair.

After the fair, BRTC will reach the passengers safely on the specified routes. Around 60 buses will ply daily and around 200 on holidays.

The fare from Kuril Bishwar Road to the fairgrounds is fixed at Tk35, and from Khejur Bagan (Farmgate) to the fairground is fixed at Tk70.

The fare from Narayanganj to the fair premises is fixed at Tk 120. The fare from Narsingdi to the fair premises is fixed at Tk 90.

In order to ensure the safe travel of the visitors to the fair, under the direct guidance of the Chairman, BRTC, the shuttle bus service of BRTC will continue on certain routes from the first day to the last day of the fair.