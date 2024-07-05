Inauguration of the Bhomra e-Port Management System: A Landmark in Trade Facilitation

The much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Bhomra e-Port Management System under the Digitalisation of the Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port (DBLP) project was held today at the Bhomra Land Port office, Satkhira.

This event marks a significant milestone in the advancement of Bangladesh's trade facilitation infrastructure, aligning with the national vision of building a Smart Bangladesh.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Honourable State Minister of Shipping, Mr. Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, who was the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Mr. Ashrafuzzaman Ashu, MP (Satkhira-2), Laila Parvin Sejuti, MP, Miss Macarena Torres Rossel, Deputy Director, Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), Mr. Benjamin Lang, Director of Global Programmes at Swisscontact Global, and Mr. Mujibul Hasan Cezanne, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh. Mr. Fazle Razik, Team Leader, Digitalisation of the Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port (DBLP) project, was present with the full program team from Swisscontact. The esteemed event was held at the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) office in Satkhira, and chaired by the Chairman of BLPA, Md. Zillur Rahman Chowdhury.

The Bhomra e-Port Management System aims to digitalise port procedures, thereby enhancing efficiency, reducing delays, and promoting a seamless trade process. The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), the Ministry of Shipping, Swisscontact, and the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation.

The Honourable State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, in his keynote address, emphasised the importance of trade in achieving economic growth. He expressed- "The digitalisation of Bhomra Land Port aligns with our vision to build a Smart Bangladesh, marking a significant step towards accelerating economic growth and enhancing regional commerce." He highlighted the strategic significance of Bhomra Land Port, especially in light of its proximity to neighbouring countries and its role in regional trade.

Miss Macarena Torres Rossel, Deputy Director, Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), mentioned that the Ministry of Shipping and the BLPA share common agendas that align with the global mandates of the alliance. She reiterated that the impact of this project on the private sector is immense. She said, "The alliance is honoured to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative and to be working with the Government of Bangladesh and BLPA through the facilitation of Swisscontact Bangladesh."

Benjamin Lang, Director at Swisscontact Global, emphasised Bhomra e-Port's role in enhancing trade efficiency and fostering economic growth in Bangladesh. He underscored the project's innovation in digitalising border procedures to spur prosperity and inclusivity, aiming to set new standards in trade facilitation. He stated, " The Digitalisation of Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port project stands as a testament to our commitment to enhancing trade efficiency and fostering

inclusive growth, and this event marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards a more prosperous future for Bangladesh's economy."

Mr. Mujibul Hasan, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, articulated his enthusiasm for the project, stating, " This initiative not only promises enhanced efficiency and security but also sets a precedent for future advancements in land port management across the country." He acknowledged the collaborative spirit of all partners involved, which has been crucial in bringing this project to fruition.

The digitalisation of Bhomra Land Port is expected to significantly impact the private sector by fostering inclusivity, enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability, and building credibility.

A live demonstration of the e-Port Management System was conducted by Abdullah Al Arafat, Senior Specialist - Digital System Integration, DBLP, Swisscontact, showcasing its capabilities in improving port operations.

Swisscontact is an independent organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable development. The organisation aims to enhance competitiveness, drive productivity, foster innovation, and promote sustainable growth by supporting small businesses, empowering women economically, and aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals through implementing a wide range of programs and projects in partnership with the private sector in the areas of including skills, agriculture, climate resilience, environment, good governance, international trade, health, green skills and jobs, education, water and sanitation, ICT, financial services, microinsurance, ready-made garments (RMG) and light engineering.

The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation is a public-private partnership that supports governments in implementing the World Trade Organisation's Trade Facilitation Agreement. The Alliance works to make international trade simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.