

Inauguration of the Bhomra e-Port Management System: A Landmark in Trade Facilitation

This event marks a significant milestone in the advancement of  Bangladesh's trade facilitation infrastructure, aligning with the national vision of building a Smart  Bangladesh. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The much-anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Bhomra e-Port Management System under the  Digitalisation of the Border Procedures at Bhomra Land Port (DBLP) project was held today at the  Bhomra Land Port office, Satkhira.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Honourable State Minister of Shipping, Mr. Khalid  Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, who was the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Mr.  Ashrafuzzaman Ashu, MP (Satkhira-2), Laila Parvin Sejuti, MP, Miss Macarena Torres Rossel, Deputy  Director, Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), Mr. Benjamin Lang, Director of Global  Programmes at Swisscontact Global, and Mr. Mujibul Hasan Cezanne, Country Director of  Swisscontact Bangladesh. Mr. Fazle Razik, Team Leader, Digitalisation of the Border Procedures at  Bhomra Land Port (DBLP) project, was present with the full program team from Swisscontact. The  esteemed event was held at the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) office in Satkhira, and  chaired by the Chairman of BLPA, Md. Zillur Rahman Chowdhury.  



The Bhomra e-Port Management System aims to digitalise port procedures, thereby enhancing  efficiency, reducing delays, and promoting a seamless trade process. The initiative is a collaborative  effort involving the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), the Ministry of Shipping, Swisscontact,  and the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation. 

The Honourable State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, in his keynote address, emphasised the  importance of trade in achieving economic growth. He expressed- "The digitalisation of Bhomra Land  Port aligns with our vision to build a Smart Bangladesh, marking a significant step towards  accelerating economic growth and enhancing regional commerce." He highlighted the strategic  significance of Bhomra Land Port, especially in light of its proximity to neighbouring countries and its  role in regional trade.  

Miss Macarena Torres Rossel, Deputy Director, Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF),  mentioned that the Ministry of Shipping and the BLPA share common agendas that align with the  global mandates of the alliance. She reiterated that the impact of this project on the private sector  is immense. She said, "The alliance is honoured to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative and to  be working with the Government of Bangladesh and BLPA through the facilitation of Swisscontact  Bangladesh." 

Benjamin Lang, Director at Swisscontact Global, emphasised Bhomra e-Port's role in enhancing  trade efficiency and fostering economic growth in Bangladesh. He underscored the project's  innovation in digitalising border procedures to spur prosperity and inclusivity, aiming to set new  standards in trade facilitation. He stated, " The Digitalisation of Border Procedures at Bhomra Land  Port project stands as a testament to our commitment to enhancing trade efficiency and fostering 

inclusive growth, and this event marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards a more  prosperous future for Bangladesh's economy." 

Mr. Mujibul Hasan, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, articulated his enthusiasm for the  project, stating, " This initiative not only promises enhanced efficiency and security but also sets a  precedent for future advancements in land port management across the country." He acknowledged  the collaborative spirit of all partners involved, which has been crucial in bringing this project to  fruition. 

The digitalisation of Bhomra Land Port is expected to significantly impact the private sector by  fostering inclusivity, enhancing efficiency, transparency and accountability, and building credibility. 

A live demonstration of the e-Port Management System was conducted by Abdullah Al Arafat, Senior  Specialist - Digital System Integration, DBLP, Swisscontact, showcasing its capabilities in improving  port operations.  

Swisscontact is an independent organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable development. The  organisation aims to enhance competitiveness, drive productivity, foster innovation, and promote  sustainable growth by supporting small businesses, empowering women economically, and aligning  with the UN Sustainable Development Goals through implementing a wide range of programs and  projects in partnership with the private sector in the areas of including skills, agriculture, climate  resilience, environment, good governance, international trade, health, green skills and jobs,  education, water and sanitation, ICT, financial services, microinsurance, ready-made garments  (RMG) and light engineering. 

The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation is a public-private partnership that supports governments  in implementing the World Trade Organisation's Trade Facilitation Agreement. The Alliance works to  make international trade simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.

