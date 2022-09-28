Inauguration of 2-day workshop on CReLIC planning held at LGED

Corporates

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:34 pm

Inauguration of 2-day workshop on CReLIC planning held at LGED

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 11:34 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A two-day planning workshop of the Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Centre (CReLIC) established by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has been inaugurated on Wednesday (28 September).

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is working to establish a Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Centre (CReLIC) under the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Mainstreaming (CRIM) project funded by the Green Climate Fund, the German Development Bank and the Government of Bangladesh, which will assist in mainstreaming climate change resilience in the formulation, design, implementation and evaluation of local infrastructure development projects

The objective of the workshop is to review the project activities and provide recommendations for further action-planning.

Sheikh Muhammad Mohsin, chief engineer of LGED, was present as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

He said at the time, CReLIC will become a complete knowledge repository of LGED – how to institutionalise the project needs to be decided quickly.

"At the mid-point of the project, we need to know how far we have progressed. We keep records of every project. We all have a big dream with CReLIC. Coming to the mid-point of the project, it cannot be said that our concept is not transparent," Mohsin said, adding that if any change is to be made in the project, it is necessary to be sure how the change will benefit and what we expect from this change.

Additional Chief Engineer of LGED and Director of CReLIC Gopal Krishna Debnath, Supervising Engineer (Planning) and Project Director of LGED Md Jasim Uddin, Portfolio Manager of Development Associate Kreditanstalt of Wiederaufbau (KfW) Johannes Hengst and Team Leader of IDC-CReLIC were present as special guests at the opening of the workshop.

Apart from this, KFW consultant Astrid Denker, urban development specialist Manik Kumar Saha, Christopher Renker, AMBERO's Christine Bohn and Rodrigo Vera were also present.

CReLIC / Local Government Engineering Department (LGED)

