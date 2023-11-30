Inaugural ceremony of 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks'

A 15-day long course entitled 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks' (1st Batch) was inaugurated at the National Bank Training Institute on Sunday (26 November).

37 officers from different branches and head offices of the bank participated in the course. NBL Deputy Managing Director Syed Rois Uddin was present as the chief guest at the event.

Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Vice President & Principal of NBTI was also present in the program.