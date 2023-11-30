Inaugural ceremony of 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks'

Corporates

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

Inaugural ceremony of 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks'

Press Release
30 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A 15-day long course entitled 'Advance Course on Credit Operation & Risk Management in Banks' (1st Batch) was inaugurated at the National Bank Training Institute on Sunday (26 November). 

37 officers from different branches and head offices of the bank participated in the course. NBL Deputy Managing Director Syed Rois Uddin was present as the chief guest at the event. 

Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Vice President & Principal of NBTI was also present in the program.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

National Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

7h | Features
Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

18m | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

1h | TBS Economy
How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

3h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

4h | TBS Economy