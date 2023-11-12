Imran Kadir elected as 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Imran Kadir elected as 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh

Imran Kadir is currently the Head of Sales and Marketing at The Daily Star. He's also involved with multiple startups

Press Release
12 November, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Imran Kadir has been elected as the 2024 National President of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh. On Saturday 11th November at Le Meridian Hotel in Dhaka the 2023 General Assembly of JCI Bangladesh was organised. During the General Assembly, the 2024 National Board for JCI Bangladesh was formed, including the National President and other roles, reads a press release.

The 2023 Immediate Past National President (IPNP) of JCI Bangladesh Niaz Morshed Elite was present as the Election Commissioner. Current National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was present and the Chain Handover was completed from him to 2024 National President.

After being elected as the 2024 National President, Imran Kadir has said that he's grateful to the members who have elected him for this position. JCI Bangladesh is the largest non political platform for young people, and relentlessly working for their development.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His goals for 2024 include to take JCI Bangladesh to newer heights by creating nationwide opportunities for young people and collaborating internationally for business relations and employment opportunities. Along with this, JCI Bangladesh would also work on initiatives focusing on mental health, reducing poverty, tree plantation, environmental protection, women empowerment and other social issues.

Imran Kadir is currently the Head of Sales and Marketing at The Daily Star. He's also involved with multiple startups. He is also the Co Founder of Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation.

Kadir has completed his higher education in Legal Studies from University of London (UoL).

He is also a published author JCI is an international leadership development platform for young people aged 18-40 which is headquartered in the United States of America. Currently, JCI is present in 120 countries around the world with over 200,000 members.

In Bangladesh at present there are 41 Local Organisations of JCI who are tirelessly working towards the betterment and empowerment of youth.

JCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

53m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

33m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

48m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World