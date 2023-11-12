Imran Kadir elected as 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh

Imran Kadir has been elected as the 2024 National President of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh. On Saturday 11th November at Le Meridian Hotel in Dhaka the 2023 General Assembly of JCI Bangladesh was organised. During the General Assembly, the 2024 National Board for JCI Bangladesh was formed, including the National President and other roles, reads a press release.

The 2023 Immediate Past National President (IPNP) of JCI Bangladesh Niaz Morshed Elite was present as the Election Commissioner. Current National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was present and the Chain Handover was completed from him to 2024 National President.

After being elected as the 2024 National President, Imran Kadir has said that he's grateful to the members who have elected him for this position. JCI Bangladesh is the largest non political platform for young people, and relentlessly working for their development.

His goals for 2024 include to take JCI Bangladesh to newer heights by creating nationwide opportunities for young people and collaborating internationally for business relations and employment opportunities. Along with this, JCI Bangladesh would also work on initiatives focusing on mental health, reducing poverty, tree plantation, environmental protection, women empowerment and other social issues.

Imran Kadir is currently the Head of Sales and Marketing at The Daily Star. He's also involved with multiple startups. He is also the Co Founder of Mission Save Bangladesh Foundation.

Kadir has completed his higher education in Legal Studies from University of London (UoL).

He is also a published author JCI is an international leadership development platform for young people aged 18-40 which is headquartered in the United States of America. Currently, JCI is present in 120 countries around the world with over 200,000 members.

In Bangladesh at present there are 41 Local Organisations of JCI who are tirelessly working towards the betterment and empowerment of youth.