Importers optimistic about uninterrupted commodity supply in Ramadan

16 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Importers are optimistic about an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, including edible oil, wheat, chickpeas, sugar, onion and pulses, during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan, according to a press release.

The prices of daily necessities are also expected to be at affordable levels.

"The government has taken various effective steps to keep consumer goods markets stable during the holy month. Transport vessels, dollar crisis and complexities in opening LCs have been resolved to this end," reads the release.

The annual demand for edible oil in the country is about 22 lakh tonnes, while it is approximately 3 lakh tonnes in the month of Ramadan. Palm oil accounts for 65% of the demand while the rest is for soybean oil. 

Traders have been importing edible oil since February to make sure a steady supply to markets during Ramadan. S Alam Group, one of the leading commodity item importers, alone has been importing 1.2 lakh tonnes of crude palm oil and some 15,000 tonnes of crude soybean for Ramadan, the release reads. 

The large conglomerate will also be importing 3.62 lakh tonnes of wheat centring Ramadan, 68% of the total demand for the month, and 3.3 lakh tonnes of sugar – almost equal to the market demand. 

S Alam Group will also import 45,000 tonnes of chickpeas for the fasting month, which is almost 50% of the month's demand, the press release said.  

"Despite the dollar crisis, complications in LC opening, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, and other challenges, we have been able to import most of the products, which see increased demand in Ramadan, flawlessly with the government's support," Md Akhtar Hasan and Md Rafiq, senior representatives from S Alam Group, jointly stated.

"We hope the people of the country will not suffer any more during Ramadan. They can buy oil, wheat, chickpeas, and sugar at an affordable price. S Alam Group will always stand by the people to alleviate their sufferings," they added.

