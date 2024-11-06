imo takes measures against hackers and devices harassment

Popular instant messaging platform, imo takes a giant leap in combating cyber security threats.

In the Bangladesh market, from January to September, the company detected and banned 179,000 devices involved in hacking, harassment, and fraudulence and further protected another batch of over 435,000 accounts from hacking risks using advanced auto technology detection and enforcement. Moreover, imo helped recover 9,600 accounts of Bangladeshi users in this security regard.

In the first three quarters of 2024, I also promptly restricted 1,800 accounts for fraud and 667,000 accounts for harassment. The burning issue of cybersecurity poses a significant hindrance to digital empowerment.

All internet users, regardless of gender and age, are subject to many kinds of cyber threats, and social media and instant messaging platforms need to take proactive measures to safeguard their users. As a responsible company, imo has been taking consistent initiatives to protect its users over the years and offering effective features for empowering users' control in this significant regard. For example, "Login Protection" is very useful for users account security, as in its essential protection, that enables the "2-Step Verification" and the "Trusted Device", also in its advanced protection, that allows "SIM Binding", all of these effective features could help users ensure their accounts can only be accessed by their trusted and authorised devices to log in. Moreover, when logging in to your imo account, remember to check the "Manage Device" often and to remove any suspicious device to secure your imo account or to deactivate the "Multi-Device" if there is no need for any other device to log in your imo account.

These enforcement actions are part of IMO's continuous efforts. The instant messaging platform has taken this strong action to maintain a secure and safe environment for its users, which reflects IMO's commitment to safeguarding their online security and privacy.