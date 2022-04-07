imo introduce new feature ‘Messenger for Business’

Corporates

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:56 pm

Related News

imo introduce new feature ‘Messenger for Business’

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 02:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

imo, one of the most popular apps in Bangladesh, is gearing up to introduce a new feature called "Messenger for Business" in the local market to enable the brands to get closer to their targeted customers.

Using this feature, businesses can communicate with their target customers in better ways. To avail of this feature, the brand will have to create an imo official account, reads a press release.

The brand's official account with the imo certification makes businesses more credible in the communication process.

After verification of the account by imo, the businesses can send "promotion messages" to potential customers.

With imo's strong user coverage, brands can choose appropriate target groups for rapid dissemination, reads a press release. Through imo conversations, businesses can reach more and more customers with information related to brand marketing, product sales,  activities promotion, discount information, and convenient online services.

Brands can directly use this feature to communicate with target customers. Compared with traditional text messages and phone calls, this function supports richer message forms, has more real-time interaction, and can be achieved through lower cost, reads the statement.

It is very friendly to brands that need customer communication services, such as e-commerce brands and banks. Currently, the brands can send messages with up to 5000 characters of text information, images, and videos, and this feature will support interactions as well. Eventually, this will bring benefits to all people of Bangladesh, which could help them connect and interact with their loved brands more easily and conveniently so that to live a better life.

Kelvin, Head of imo Ads shared, "The world is changing, so is the height of competition. In this competitive market, businesses need to be more interactive and communicate with their customers to achieve remarkable business growth and strengthen customer loyalty. To keep those aspiring businesses ahead, imo has come up with 'Messenger for Business' feature, making it easier for the brands to provide brand information and online services to their customers."  

This new exciting feature has recently been launched in Bangladesh. A few renowned brands in the country have joined and grasped this opportunity. Robi Axiata, the second largest telecom operator in Bangladesh has the widest 4.5G network across the country; Nagad, a mobile financial service (MFS) and Walton Bangladeshi leading electronics and tech giant selling electronics items and home appliances, have already availed this feature and given positive reviews.

To make the process of using this feature more convenient for the businesses, imo has cooperated with ADA Asia, who will be performing as the first official business provider of imo in Bangladesh. ADA Asia will be the official partner to "Messenger for Business" on behalf of imo and extend support to the businesses whenever necessary.

Ashraful Haque, Country Director from ADA Asia said about this cooperation, "imo is prevalent worldwide and loved by a large user base in Bangladesh. ADA is adept at executing digital and marketing solutions. We hope that because of our new cooperation with imo, the businesses who want to reach more customers will be highly benefitted by using the new feature Messenger for Business. ADA will be providing any support necessary to the businesses in this regard."

messaging app / new features / Promotion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

5h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

6h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

19h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

20h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

20h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma