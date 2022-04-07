imo introduce new feature ‘Messenger for Business’

imo, one of the most popular apps in Bangladesh, is gearing up to introduce a new feature called "Messenger for Business" in the local market to enable the brands to get closer to their targeted customers.

Using this feature, businesses can communicate with their target customers in better ways. To avail of this feature, the brand will have to create an imo official account, reads a press release.

The brand's official account with the imo certification makes businesses more credible in the communication process.

After verification of the account by imo, the businesses can send "promotion messages" to potential customers.

With imo's strong user coverage, brands can choose appropriate target groups for rapid dissemination, reads a press release. Through imo conversations, businesses can reach more and more customers with information related to brand marketing, product sales, activities promotion, discount information, and convenient online services.

Brands can directly use this feature to communicate with target customers. Compared with traditional text messages and phone calls, this function supports richer message forms, has more real-time interaction, and can be achieved through lower cost, reads the statement.

It is very friendly to brands that need customer communication services, such as e-commerce brands and banks. Currently, the brands can send messages with up to 5000 characters of text information, images, and videos, and this feature will support interactions as well. Eventually, this will bring benefits to all people of Bangladesh, which could help them connect and interact with their loved brands more easily and conveniently so that to live a better life.

Kelvin, Head of imo Ads shared, "The world is changing, so is the height of competition. In this competitive market, businesses need to be more interactive and communicate with their customers to achieve remarkable business growth and strengthen customer loyalty. To keep those aspiring businesses ahead, imo has come up with 'Messenger for Business' feature, making it easier for the brands to provide brand information and online services to their customers."

This new exciting feature has recently been launched in Bangladesh. A few renowned brands in the country have joined and grasped this opportunity. Robi Axiata, the second largest telecom operator in Bangladesh has the widest 4.5G network across the country; Nagad, a mobile financial service (MFS) and Walton Bangladeshi leading electronics and tech giant selling electronics items and home appliances, have already availed this feature and given positive reviews.

To make the process of using this feature more convenient for the businesses, imo has cooperated with ADA Asia, who will be performing as the first official business provider of imo in Bangladesh. ADA Asia will be the official partner to "Messenger for Business" on behalf of imo and extend support to the businesses whenever necessary.

Ashraful Haque, Country Director from ADA Asia said about this cooperation, "imo is prevalent worldwide and loved by a large user base in Bangladesh. ADA is adept at executing digital and marketing solutions. We hope that because of our new cooperation with imo, the businesses who want to reach more customers will be highly benefitted by using the new feature Messenger for Business. ADA will be providing any support necessary to the businesses in this regard."