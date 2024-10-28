IMO deletes over six lacs accounts from Bangladesh for violating community guidelines

Corporates

To highlight its commitment to safety, transparency, and inclusivity, the popular instant messaging app, imo, removed 628,000 accounts from Bangladesh for breaching its Community Guidelines from January 2024 to September 2024.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, imo discloses the data to represent its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community.  

IMO encourages its users to report any harmful behaviour in-app to create a harmonious and safe community. In the first three quarters of 2024, IMO processed over 90,000 user-reported cases to avoid malicious acts such as posting harmful content that would impact the community.

IMO community guidelines have been created to foster an environment that is an has been created to foster an environment that is an has been designed to promote a inclusive, safe, and genuine environment for all users, without any exceptions. The guidelines are implemented uniformly across all users and content, with the platform striving for fairness and consistency in its enforcement actions. The platform is continuously upgrading its application and bringing more relevant features to ensure a safe and friendly community.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October is the perfect time to remind people to be cautious when using the internet and stay safe. IMO has always been committed to providing security and privacy protection to its users. The platform has already ineffective security and privacy protection features to keep its users safe, like End-to-End Encryption, 2-step Verification, Passkeys, SIM Card Binding, Block Screenshots, Privacy Chat and Privacy Mode, etc. The feature also show people ways to fight cybercrimes and cyberbullying.

