imo and JAAGO join hands to empower marginalized children’s education

Corporates

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 05:38 pm

imo and JAAGO join hands to empower marginalized children’s education

At the event held at JAAGO’s school in Banani, stationery supplies like pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, colour pencils, crayons, rulers, geometric boxes, files, and many more were distributed to young children who cannot afford the basic necessities of learning in classrooms.

Press Release
16 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 05:38 pm
Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

Instant communication platform imo and Bangladesh-based non-profit organisation JAAGO Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate better education for the marginalized children of the country.

Under the scope of the MoU, an event was held on 16 May, 2024 at JAAGO's school in Banani, where imo distributed stationeries to the children of JAAGO. Driven by a sense of compassion, innovation, and empowerment, imo is taking a major step to support children in local communities through this collaboration.

JAAGO Foundation is a non-profit development organization that is committed to eliminating poverty through education and improving lives across Bangladesh. To help the marginalised children of Bangladesh reach their full potential and succeed in life, imo focused on supporting JAAGO Foundation's goal of empowering underprivileged children's education through the partnership. imo donated to JAAGO Foundation to provide stationeries to thousands of children from the Foundation's schools in 11 locations across Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the event held at JAAGO's school in Banani, stationery supplies like pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, colour pencils, crayons, rulers, geometric boxes, files, and many more were distributed to young children who cannot afford the basic necessities of learning in classrooms. High officials and representatives from both imo and JAAGO Foundation were present at the event.

Ayesha Siddiqua, Principal of JAAGO Foundation school in Banani, said, "The collaboration with imo has been a game-changer for our children. It has injected a powerful spirit of hope and motivation in them. With their generous support, JAAGO's beloved children are now set to embark on a thrilling educational adventure. We hope we can continue to work together and shape the young minds for a better and brighter future."

JAAGO Foundation Executive Director Korvi Rakshand said, "Through this partnership, we are not only providing stationery supplies, we are allowing children the opportunity to unlock their potential and shape a brighter future. We hope we can continue to collaborate with entities like imo that are responsible and caring towards the community and its people. And together, we can empower the young talents to learn, grow, and thrive, breaking all barriers."

Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo Messenger, said, "imo is dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for the betterment of society. This year during the month of Ramadan, imo has set its goal towards empowering the children of Bangladeshi societies who are missing out on basic educational necessities. In order to support these children in the pursuit of a better life through education we have decided to partner with JAAGO and provide them with learning supplies. We hope that our initiative with

JAAGO Foundation will empower young Bangladeshis in their journey to success."

Previously in 2022, imo donated to JAAGO to support stationery for children as well, marking this their 2nd collaboration with JAGGO Foundation.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

BD Kayaking gives you the opportunity to escape the world for some time while drawing you closer to nature. Photo: RAJIB DHAR

BD Kayaking: A calm getaway in a fast-paced city

3h | Explorer
Unusually-timed halos of Northern Lights recently surprised the world—courtesy of the biggest solar storm in more than 20 years. PHOTO: Reuters

Where to see the northern lights all over the world

3h | Explorer
Even though IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion meets the Leahy Law, they are not sanctioned by the US. Photo: Bloomberg

How the US shields Israel from its own laws

5h | Panorama
Gulshan Lake. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What is the quality of Dhaka's lake waters?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

From 32 to 261; Prices increase 8 times in a season

59m | Videos
How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

How much is the secret wealth of the rich in Dubai?

2h | Videos
Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

Slovakia PM Fico not in life-threatening condition: deputy PM

4h | Videos
Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

19h | Videos