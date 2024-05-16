imo and JAAGO join hands to empower marginalized children’s education

Instant communication platform imo and Bangladesh-based non-profit organisation JAAGO Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate better education for the marginalized children of the country.

Under the scope of the MoU, an event was held on 16 May, 2024 at JAAGO's school in Banani, where imo distributed stationeries to the children of JAAGO. Driven by a sense of compassion, innovation, and empowerment, imo is taking a major step to support children in local communities through this collaboration.

JAAGO Foundation is a non-profit development organization that is committed to eliminating poverty through education and improving lives across Bangladesh. To help the marginalised children of Bangladesh reach their full potential and succeed in life, imo focused on supporting JAAGO Foundation's goal of empowering underprivileged children's education through the partnership. imo donated to JAAGO Foundation to provide stationeries to thousands of children from the Foundation's schools in 11 locations across Bangladesh.

At the event held at JAAGO's school in Banani, stationery supplies like pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, colour pencils, crayons, rulers, geometric boxes, files, and many more were distributed to young children who cannot afford the basic necessities of learning in classrooms. High officials and representatives from both imo and JAAGO Foundation were present at the event.

Ayesha Siddiqua, Principal of JAAGO Foundation school in Banani, said, "The collaboration with imo has been a game-changer for our children. It has injected a powerful spirit of hope and motivation in them. With their generous support, JAAGO's beloved children are now set to embark on a thrilling educational adventure. We hope we can continue to work together and shape the young minds for a better and brighter future."

JAAGO Foundation Executive Director Korvi Rakshand said, "Through this partnership, we are not only providing stationery supplies, we are allowing children the opportunity to unlock their potential and shape a brighter future. We hope we can continue to collaborate with entities like imo that are responsible and caring towards the community and its people. And together, we can empower the young talents to learn, grow, and thrive, breaking all barriers."

Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo Messenger, said, "imo is dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for the betterment of society. This year during the month of Ramadan, imo has set its goal towards empowering the children of Bangladeshi societies who are missing out on basic educational necessities. In order to support these children in the pursuit of a better life through education we have decided to partner with JAAGO and provide them with learning supplies. We hope that our initiative with

JAAGO Foundation will empower young Bangladeshis in their journey to success."

Previously in 2022, imo donated to JAAGO to support stationery for children as well, marking this their 2nd collaboration with JAGGO Foundation.