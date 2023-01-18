IMF DMD visits Ananta Group on 16 January

IMF DMD Antoinette Monsio Sayeh and other high officials of IMF team visits Ananta Group on 16 January, read a press release.

Throughout the visit she was very positive and impressed to see the modern state of the art production facilities in Bangladesh and how the government is supporting the entrepreneurs.

RMG industry's contribution to women empowerment was highly appreciated by her. Ms. Antionette also took keen interest in learning about the challenges of the sector, LDC graduation and its impact, read the PR.

Mutual table talk included overall private sector growth and future opportunities.

"𝙄𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙮 𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙩 𝘼𝙉𝘼𝙉𝙏𝘼. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙘 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚. 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙪𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝘽𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙝." IMF DMD says while signing the Ananta Group's Visitors Book

Sharif Zahir MD of Ananta Group, Antoinette Monsio Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, Deputy Director, Asia and Pacific Department, Rahul Anand, Mission Chief for Bangladesh, Amina Lahreche, Advisor to Deputy Managing Director, Jayendu De, Resident Representative of Bangladesh and Bhutan, Amit Khetarpaul , Assistant to the Director were also present during the visit.