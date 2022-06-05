IMCB celebrates International Management Consultants Day 

International Management Consultants Day 2022 was recently Celebrated by the Institute of Management Consultants Bangladesh (IMCB).

Planning Minister MA Mannan addressed the function as the Chief Guest on Saturday (4 June), said a press release.

Former SDG Coordinator and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad, attended the programme as the Speaker.

IMCB Chief Advisor and IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab chaired the Programme.

IMCB Chairman M Zakir Hossain delivered address of welcome highlighting the activities of IMCB and of the particularly bold and laudable initiative and success of the present government.

IMCB Chairman expressed the hope that Bangladesh could be a developed country before 2041 subject to good governance, corruption control, prevention of money laundering and willful loan defaulting, prevention of drug addiction, and improved law and order situation.

The annual celebration was graced by distinguished personalities from the government, business communities, development partners, eminent scholars, local and foreign consultants, academicians, researchers, NGOs, representatives of the civil society and print and electronic media.

