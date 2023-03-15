ILO, DTE conclude countrywide technical education awareness campaign

International Labor Organization (ILO) and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) recently concluded the countrywide technical education awareness campaign funded by the European Union.

A ceremony was held in this regard in Dhaka where Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

European Union Head of Cooperation Maurizio Cian and ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen were present as special guests.

DTE Director General Dr Md Omar Farooq presided over the event.

The activities of the campaign included career workshops, skill development workshops, skill exhibitions and competitions, and job fairs. Students also participated in capacity building workshops to learn about technical education programmes in detail.