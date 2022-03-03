ILFSL chairman NI Khan gets Bima Padak

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:09 pm

Photo: PR
International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan has recently been awarded Bima Padak 2022 for his outstanding contribution to make a documentary on insurance sector and Bangabandhu's contribution to development of the sector.

He received the award in a ceremony on the occasion of National Insurance Day on Tuesday (1 March).

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the award on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a media release.

Nazrul Islam Khan, popularly known as NI Khan, was the former secretary of the government.

He led the journey of Digital Bangladesh as the national project director of Access to Information A2i project of the prime minister's office.

NI Khan joined International Leasing and Financial Services Limited on 1 June 2020 as independent director and chairman in a directive of High Court Division, the release added.

After joining, he is trying to rebuild and regain the lost goodwill of ILFSL increasing confidence among its stakeholders.   

