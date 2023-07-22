Ikramul Hasan Shakil conquers the ‘Great Himalayan Trail’ with Daraz

Corporates

Press Release
22 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

Ikramul Hasan Shakil conquers the ‘Great Himalayan Trail’ with Daraz

Press Release
22 July, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 02:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the first Bangladeshi mountaineer to etch his name on the 'Great Himalayan Trail', embarked on his challenging journey from Hilsa town, situated at the northwest border of Nepal-Tibet on 1 August 2022, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the fearless mountaineer has pushed himself to the limits and walked over 1,700 kilometres.

In pursuit of his big dream, Shakil travelled for more than 96 days over the treacherous landscapes and unforgiving weather conditions as well as conquering 29 challenging high passes to reach the Great Himalayan Trail.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including 14 inaccessible and dangerous passes with a height of more than 5000 metres, limited food and hostile weather, Shakil's perseverance paid off as he finally reached the Kanchenjunga base camp on9 July, becoming the 33rd person globally to accomplish this awe-inspiring expedition.

Daraz Bangladesh was inspired by Shakil's dream to elevate Bangladesh with honour and success to the world. Daraz supported his vision by sponsoring the Great Himalayan Trail expedition, encouraging the spirit of determination and solidarity in pursuing new heights.

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh said, 'Today as the nation celebrates the victory of Shakil, we are humbled to have been able to anchor his dream since the inception.

For a youth led organization like Daraz, we bank on the passion, perseverance and the strong sense of purpose of our people. Shakil's devotion to live upto his vision and bring global recognition reflects the potential of our youth and inspires us to embrace changes and conquer new challenges every day!'

Shakil thanked Daraz Bangladesh for their continuous support since the inception of his 'Great Himalayan Trail' expedition. As the expedition reached its conclusion, he shared his gratitude with a picture proudly showcasing Daraz's logo, symbolizing their unwavering support throughout his adventure, and hopes to have Daraz by his side on achieving even greater milestones in the future.

daraz / Great Himalayan Trail / Ikramul Hasan Shakil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

1h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

16m | TBS Markets
Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

Can the world be safe in the era of AI?

3h | TBS World
Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

Is Shakib Khan following the old path again?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

Why capital investment from China, US nosedives in 2022

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results