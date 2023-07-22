Ikramul Hasan Shakil conquers the ‘Great Himalayan Trail’ with Daraz

Ikramul Hasan Shakil, the first Bangladeshi mountaineer to etch his name on the 'Great Himalayan Trail', embarked on his challenging journey from Hilsa town, situated at the northwest border of Nepal-Tibet on 1 August 2022, reads a press release.

According to the press release, the fearless mountaineer has pushed himself to the limits and walked over 1,700 kilometres.

In pursuit of his big dream, Shakil travelled for more than 96 days over the treacherous landscapes and unforgiving weather conditions as well as conquering 29 challenging high passes to reach the Great Himalayan Trail.

Despite encountering numerous obstacles, including 14 inaccessible and dangerous passes with a height of more than 5000 metres, limited food and hostile weather, Shakil's perseverance paid off as he finally reached the Kanchenjunga base camp on9 July, becoming the 33rd person globally to accomplish this awe-inspiring expedition.

Daraz Bangladesh was inspired by Shakil's dream to elevate Bangladesh with honour and success to the world. Daraz supported his vision by sponsoring the Great Himalayan Trail expedition, encouraging the spirit of determination and solidarity in pursuing new heights.

AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh said, 'Today as the nation celebrates the victory of Shakil, we are humbled to have been able to anchor his dream since the inception.

For a youth led organization like Daraz, we bank on the passion, perseverance and the strong sense of purpose of our people. Shakil's devotion to live upto his vision and bring global recognition reflects the potential of our youth and inspires us to embrace changes and conquer new challenges every day!'

Shakil thanked Daraz Bangladesh for their continuous support since the inception of his 'Great Himalayan Trail' expedition. As the expedition reached its conclusion, he shared his gratitude with a picture proudly showcasing Daraz's logo, symbolizing their unwavering support throughout his adventure, and hopes to have Daraz by his side on achieving even greater milestones in the future.