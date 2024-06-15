IIGAB announces newly elected executive committee for 2024-26 term

The International Internet Gateway Association of Bangladesh (IIGAB) is delighted to announce the election of its new Executive Committee (EC) for the term 2024-26.

The election, which concluded last week, featured a competitive race among distinguished professionals in the internet and telecommunications sector, reads a press release.

The newly elected committee comprises 11 esteemed members who bring extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to the association. Their collective vision and dedication are poised to guide IIGAB towards new milestones, ensuring continued growth and innovation in Bangladesh's internet gateway landscape.

The members of the Executive Committee for the term 2024-26 are as follows:

Aminul Hakim of BD Hub Limited has been elected as president, Ahmed Junayed of Level3 Carrier Limited as secretary-general, Mohammed Salam of Sky Tel Communication Limited as Senior Vice President, Moynul Haque Siddiqui of Fiber@Home Global Limited as vice president, Saiful Siddique of Peerex Networks Limited as vice president, Maktobur Rahman of Intraglobe Communications Limited as joint secretary, Ziaul Haque of ADN International Gateway Limited as treasurer, Khalid Hasan of Startrek Telecom Limited as director, Md Hasibur Rashid of NovoCom Limited as director, Md. Khalid Rayhan of Summit Communications Limited as director and Sharafatullah Zahid of Mango Teleservices Limited as director.

The newly elected committee is ready to address key industry challenges, advocate for favorable policies, and enhance collaboration with national and international stakeholders. Their agenda includes advancing internet infrastructure, promoting cybersecurity, and ensuring affordable and reliable internet access for all citizens.

"We are committed to fostering a robust and innovative internet ecosystem in Bangladesh," said Mr. Aminul Hakim, the newly elected President of IIGAB. "Our focus will be on leveraging technological advancements, driving policy reforms, and enhancing user experiences to meet the dynamic needs of our digital society."

IIGAB, as the representative body of internet gateway operators in Bangladesh, plays a crucial role in shaping the future of internet connectivity and digital transformation in the country. The new EC members, with their diverse backgrounds and expertise, are well-positioned to lead the association in achieving its strategic goals.