IIDFC gets new chairman, vice chairman and EC chairman

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Directors of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IIDFC) Limited has recently elected three individuals for the next two years.

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sonali Bank Limited Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan has been elected as chairman for 2022 & 2023, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited has been elected as the vice-chairman and Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, BRAC Bank Limited elected as Executive Committee (EC) Chairman respectively for the same period, the release added.

The three bankers are also serving as Directors of IIDFC.

Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company

