IIDFC elects new chairman, vice-chairman and audit chairman

The Board of Directors of Industrial and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IIDFC) Limited has elected Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, as its Chairman for the years 2022 and 2023.

The Board also elected Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, as Vice Chairman and Md Mehmood Husain, managing director & CEO of National Bank Limited, as Chairman of the Audit Committee for the same duration, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman formerly held the positions of managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited and Dhaka Bank Limited. He is a former Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh.

The newly elected Vice-Chairman Selim RF Hussain previously served as managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance Limited. He is also the present Chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).

Md Mehmood Husain, the newly elected chairman of the Audit Committee, previously served as managing director & CEO of NRB Bank and president and managing director of Bank Asia Limited. Earlier, he served as an independent director of LankaBangla Finance Limited and LankaBangla Securities Limited and the chairman of LankaBangla Asset Management Company Limited.