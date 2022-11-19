IIAB holds AGM, elects 10 members of board of governors

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the Institute of Internal Auditors Bangladesh (IIAB) was held at F. K. M. A. Baki Auditorium, Audit Bhawan in the capital's Kakrail on Saturday (19 November).

According to the Articles of Association of the Institute, 10 members of the Board of Governors have been elected at the AGM, says a press release.
 
Ajit Kumar Paul, FCA President, Amitava Saha, CGIA Secretary General, and Adil Iftekhar, CIA, CISA elected as Treasurer of IIAB.

M. Nurul Alam, FCS, CCEP-I, CGIA, and Nanda Dulal Saha, FCA have been elected as Vice President. 

The other elected members of the BOG of IIAB are M. Iqbal Hossain, CIA, CISA, CISM, CGEIT, CFE, CGIA; Ahmed Ashique Hussain, CIA, CISA, CFE; Tahsinur Rahim, CIA, CRMA; Md. Shahriar Rana, FCCA, CIA, CRMA; and M Tabarak Hossain, FCCA, CIA, CRMA.

