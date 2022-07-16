IHG® signs deal with Doreen Hotels & Resorts to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan 

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 06:39 pm

IHG® Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan in Bangladesh by the end of 2022. 

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will become IHG®'s third hotel to open in the city, reads a press release.

IHG® currently has a presence in Dhaka through hotels operating across its leading global brands, InterContinental and Holiday Inn, both of which are located in the old business district of the city. 

Strategically located in the heart of Gulshan 2 area, the Central Business District and the highest-rated market in Dhaka, the hotel is spread over two sites - the first is in the mixed-use Tower block with 119 rooms, while the second Tower is in close proximity featuring 30 suites with independent facilities. 

In addition to well-equipped and spacious rooms which integrates business and leisure, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will offer an array of facilities including an all-day-dining restaurant, three specialty restaurants, lounges, outdoor pools and gymnasiums for guests to unwind and relax. 

The hotel will feature a banquet hall and two meeting rooms for MICE requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG® said, "We are delighted to partner with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited to expand the presence of our premium brand, Crowne Plaza in Dhaka Gulshan. Being a commercial hub and center for all activities in Bangladesh, Dhaka is an important market for us in the region and we are always looking for opportunities to Strengthen our offering in line with market demands. We are confident in the hotel being a great success and benefiting from the latent demand that will be generated owing to its excellent location and proximity to business and recreational hubs. The signing also aligns with our strategy to strengthen our footprint across our core brands in key markets within South West Asia."

Tanzeer Alam Siddique, Managing Director, Doreen Group, added, "We are proud to be partnering with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world's most renowned and trusted hospitality brands. Following a conversion process, and as the hotel will become a part of the IHG® family, I am confident it will benefit from the company's strong local presence, global scale, enterprise and systems. We look forward to opening the hotel as Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan soon and building a successful partnership with IHG®."

