IHG Hotels in Bangladesh introduces 'Prestige Card' for TGC Members

03 July, 2024, 08:35 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently, IHG Hotels in Bangladesh – InterContinental Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, introduced Prestige Cards for the valued members of Tiger Golf Club (TGC) at an event.

Tiger Golf Club, renowned among foreign expats, diplomats, and local golf enthusiasts, hosted a memorable dinner and get-together where the Prestige Card was unveiled to the diplomatic and golfing community.

Mr. Ashwani Nayar (Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka) revealed and handed over the Prestige Cards to H.E. Heru H Subolo (Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia and President, Tiger Golf Club), H.E. Sarah Cooke (British High Commissioner and Alternate President, Tiger Golf Club) and to the executive members of Tiger Golf Club.

The Prestige Card opens the door to an array of exceptional benefits and privileges at the iconic InterContinental Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, and Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre. Prestige Cardholders will be able to avail exclusive benefits such as discounts on accommodation, food and beverage, wellness facilities, banqueting and on access to Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"These benefits are crafted to provide you with exceptional value and unforgettable experiences, whether you are planning a staycation, dining out, or enjoying wellness and fitness services at our hotels. We look forward to welcoming you to our hotels and providing you with unforgettable experiences." said Mr. Nayar at the ceremony.

