IHF hosted its 7th Annual Iftar : A gathering of compassionate hearts and minds

Corporates

Press Release
04 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 03:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Humanity Foundation hosted its 7th Annual Iftar event on Wednesday, 3 April, at Aloki, Gulshan - Tejgaon Link Road, Dhaka.

The Annual Iftar event is IHF's flagship occasion, dedicated to providing a platform for stakeholders to interact with children, gain insights into their experiences, and foster a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized communities, reads a press release.

The event served as an annual gathering for the students of IHF School, sponsor parents, internal and external stakeholders, and well-wishers, all coming together to share in the spirit of Ramadan. Distinguished leaders from various sectors, industrialists, educators, media personalities, and students from IHF schools graced the occasion with their presence.

Md. Adnan Hossain, Founder and Executive Director of IHF, inaugurated the event, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the organizations that have supported IHF throughout its journey. Representatives from numerous organizations also attended, including notable personalities from the local community.

The event's esteemed guests included Clinton Pobke, Deputy High Commissioner; Md Moinul Huq, Citi Country Officer (CCO) at Citibank NA, Bangladesh; Sabrina Islam, Chairman, SSLCommerz; Dr. David Dowland, Registrar, BRAC University; Shammi Islam Nila, Miss World Bangladesh, and many others. They lauded the efforts of the organization and encouraged everyone to extend support for the cause.

Ahmed Atifur Rahman, Associate Director at Standard Chartered Bank and Advisor of It's Humanity Foundation, shared his sentiment about his deep connection with the cause IHF is working for, stating, "As an Advisor of It's Humanity Foundation, I am deeply connected with the cause the organization is working for. Witnessing the progress and impact IHF has made over the years fills me with immense pride. We strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of marginalized communities, and I am honoured to be a part of this journey towards positive change."

The success of the event was made possible through the support of various partners. Aastha Trust, Green Delta Insurance, Uttara Finance and Investments Limited, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Techno Drugs Ltd, RUN Leather, Perfetti Van Melle, Finis, Bengal Express, HER NET, Nestle, Savoy, Limerence Photograph, Holago, and Protibha Flavours generously contributed to making the event a resounding success.

Addressing the stakeholders, guests, and well-wishers of the organization, Md. Adnan Hossain, Founder and Executive Director of It's Humanity Foundation, emphasized "Your dedication and support inspire hope for a better world. With your actions, we're changing lives. Every child deserves an education, and together, we can make it a reality. With determination and solutions, we're ending the global learning crisis."

For more information about It's Humanity Foundation and its initiatives, please visit its website at www.itshumanity.org
 

