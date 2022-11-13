IGW Operators Forum executive body elected for 2023-25

The IGW Operators Forum, an association of international gateway operators (IGW), held the elections for its executive committee for the year 2023-25 recently at its office in Gulshan in the capital, says a press release.

The new committee will assume office from February 2023.

AKM Shamsuddoha, chairman of Global Voice Telecom Limited, was elected to chair the committee while Mohammed Abdus Salam, chairman, Songbird Telecom Limited, was named the vice chairman.

Other members of the committee are Md Zainal Abedin of Bangla Trac Communications Limited, Khalid Islam of Digicon Telecommunication Limited, Brigadier General Md Abdul Hannan of Mir Telecom Limited, Syed Moinul Haq of Novotel Limited, Md Mohammed Sarwar Hossain of Roots Communication Limited, Md Mahtabul Amin of Unique Infoway Limited, Hafizur Rahman of HRC Technologies Limited, Ashik Ahmed of First Communications Limited, Gazi Md Salahuddin of Platinum Communications Limited, Humayun Kabir of Venus Telecom Limited, Nadir Shah Qureshi of BG Tel Limited and Nazrul Islam from Bangladesh International Gateway Limited.

The election was conducted by an independent election board which included Manzur Ahmed as the chief election commissioner while Neaz Mohammed and Masud Khan served as commissioners.