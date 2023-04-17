Iftar mahfil of Bangladesh International Hotel Association-BIHA

On 15th April 2023, at an Iftar Event held by Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) at Sarina Hotel Dhaka, Bangladesh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism, R.A.M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP, was honored by the President of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), H. M. Hakim Ali.

H. M. Hakim Ali, President and Board of Directors of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) had the pleasure of inviting guests to an iftar mahfil held on the 15th of April 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Hotel Sarina Dhaka. The occasion was a special one, as it was graced by the presence of the Honorable Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism, R.A.M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP, reads a press release.

The event promises to be a memorable one, as guests enjoyed a delicious iftar meal in the company of distinguished personalities from the tourism and hospitality industry. The BIHA is known for hosting events that bring together professionals from various sectors, and this occasion was no different. The Iftar Mahfil was an opportunity to network and establish new relationships, and guests are encouraged to take advantage of the occasion.

H. M. Hakim Ali said, "The President and Board of Directors of BIHA are delighted to have R.A.M Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP as the chief guest of the event. His presence was a testament to the importance of the tourism and hospitality industry in Bangladesh and the region. The BIHA is committed to promoting the industry and advocating for policies that support its growth."