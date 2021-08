The half-yearly business review meeting 2021 of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The meeting, held at the head office of IFBL, was presided over by S M Bakhtiar Alam, Chairman of the Board of Directors, IFIL.

Abul Quasem Haider, Vice Chairman, Maruf Mansur, Managing Director (Current Charge) senior executives, divisional heads at Head Office and branch managers attended the meeting.