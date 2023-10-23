IFIL holds board meeting

Corporates

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 11:38 am

IFIL holds board meeting

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 11:38 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 335th meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on 22 October 2023 (Sunday) at its head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL presided over the meeting. Among others, Vice Chairmen Shibbir Mahmud and Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Hossain Mahmud, Afzalur Rahman, Julia Rahman, Asgar Haider, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.  

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

2h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

52m | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

17h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

19h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

23h | TBS World