IFIL holds board meeting

The 335th meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on 22 October 2023 (Sunday) at its head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka, reads a press release.

K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL presided over the meeting. Among others, Vice Chairmen Shibbir Mahmud and Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Hossain Mahmud, Afzalur Rahman, Julia Rahman, Asgar Haider, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.