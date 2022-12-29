IFIL holds board meeting

The 322nd meeting of the board of directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on Thursday (28 December).

Hossain Mahmud, chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting held at IFIL head office at Tejgaon in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Among others, vice chairman of the board KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, directors Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.

