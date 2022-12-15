IFIL holds board meeting

Corporates

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

IFIL holds board meeting

Press Release
15 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:12 pm
IFIL holds board meeting

The 321st meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on Thursday (15 December) at its head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka. 

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, acting chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, directors Shibbir Mahmud, Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman, independent director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.  

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

4h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

4h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

5h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

24m | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

59m | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit