IFIL holds board meeting

The 321st meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on Thursday (15 December) at its head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka.

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, acting chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, directors Shibbir Mahmud, Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman, independent director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.