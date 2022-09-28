IFIL holds board meeting

The 317th meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on Wednesday (28 September) at its head office at Tejgaon, Dhaka.

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, vice chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, directors Shibbir Mahmud, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.