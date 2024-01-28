'IFIC Service Excellence Meet' held

IFIC Bank PLC organised a day-long event titled 'IFIC Service Excellence Meet' at a resort in Gazipur on Saturday (27 January) with the staff of all branches and sub-branches of Mymensingh Division and some districts and upazilas around Dhaka.

IFIC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Shah Alam Sarwar was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Md Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Business of the bank gave a welcome speech. Deputy managing directors and other senior officials of the bank were also present at this time.

On this occasion, awards were distributed among the representatives of branches and sub-branches in recognition of their significant role in deposit collection, loan disbursement and loan recovery in IFIC Bank's branches and sub-branches located in the districts of Gazipur, Manikganj, Kishoreganj, Tangail and Mymensingh division in neighboring upazilas of Dhaka.

IFIC Bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shah Alam Sarwar handed over the awards to the branch and sub-branch representatives on stage.

He participated in the question and answer session after exchanging views with the staff present.