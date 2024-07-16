IFIC banking services will be unavailable at all Branches and uposhakahs on Thursday, 18 July due to system upgradation

Press Release
16 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 05:40 pm

IFIC banking services will be unavailable at all Branches and uposhakahs on Thursday, 18 July due to system upgradation

Due to the upgradation process banking services will be unavailable on Thursday (July 18, 2024) at all Branches and Uposhakhas of the bank.  

IFIC Bank is implementing a core Banking System upgradation to provide customers with more sophisticated and improved banking services.

Due to the upgradation process banking services will be unavailable on Thursday (July 18, 2024) at all Branches and Uposhakhas of the bank.  

However, all sorts of card services will be available, and customers can enjoy relevant services using IFIC Aamar Bank digital App, IFIC Visual Interactive Voice Response (VIVR) and IFIC Customer Service Center (16255).

Information related to the above has already been disseminated among customers and stakeholders through SMS, e-mail, Press Advertisements and social media. 

 

