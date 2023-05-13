IFIC Banker awards employees' children

Employees of IFIC Bank were felicitated by giving gold coins to newborns and children of different ages.

On the occasion, an award giving ceremony was organised at Sena Malanch in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, reads a press release.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive of the bank, attended as the chief guest and presented gold coins to the families of around five hundred newborns and children of different ages in the day-long event.

At that time, the Deputy Managing Director and other senior officials of the bank were present.