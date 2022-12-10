IFIC Bank wins highest VAT Payer award in service sector

IFIC Bank Limited has been honored by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) as the highest Value Added TAX (VAT) payer bank for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank, received the award of recognition from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal at a programme held at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital Saturday (10 December), reads a press release.

Presided over by Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman, National Board of Revenue, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin was the special guest at the event.

Dilip Kumar Mandal, CFO, IFIC Bank, Selim Talukder, Head of Financial Operations and Taxations, IFIC Bank along with Senior officials from production, service and business category winners of the event were also present in the award-giving ceremony.

Earlier, IFIC Bank was honored by the National Board of Revenue as one of the highest taxpayers in the banking sector for 2021-22 fiscal year at the Large Taxpayers Unit.