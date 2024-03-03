IFIC Bank welcomes newborns of bank employees with commemorative gold coins

IFIC Bank welcomes the arrival of newborns of its employees by presenting commemorative gold coins. The special event was organized at IFIC Tower's Multipurpose Hall in the capital on Saturday.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Shah A Sarwar attended as the chief guest of the ceremony and handed over gold coins to the families of about three hundred newborns. The event was also graced by the presence of other senior officials from the bank.

This tradition of awarding commemorative gold coins to newborns of IFIC Bank employees has been ongoing since 2017.