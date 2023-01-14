IFIC Bank sponsors art camp titled ‘Jolchobi’

A four-day workshop titled 'Watercolor' has started under the initiative of 'Bangladesh Watercolor Academy'.

The workshop was organised in the premises of Bangladesh Asiatic Society under the patronage of IFIC Bank on 13 January, reads a press release.

Eminent artist Hamiduzzaman Khan, Ivy Zaman, Samiran Chowdhury, Goutam Chakraborty, Rashid Amin, Anisuzzaman Anis, Kamal Uddin, founder and artist of 'Bangladesh Watercolor Academy' Shahanoor Mamun and other prominent persons were present at the ceremony. During this time, young painters who participated were guided by the famous artists of the country.

The first two days of this four-day workshop will be held at the Bangladesh Asiatic Society. The third day of the workshop will be conducted at Jahangirnagar University. On the last day, prizes will be given to the top five contestants and certificates will be given to all the participants.

In the past IFIC Bank has played an important role by being involved in various initiatives related to the expansion of art and culture among young generation. Praising the initiative of this workshop, Gitanka Debdip Datta, DMD & Chief Business Officer (SME & Retail) of IFIC Bank expressed hope that IFIC Bank will play a more effective role in such cultural activities in the future.

