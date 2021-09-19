IFIC Bank shifts Laldighi branch to Patiya, Chittagong.

IFIC Bank Limited has renamed Laldighi Branch and shifted to a new address on Sunday at 19 September.

The bank authorities shifted the Patiya to provide modern banking services to a greater extent to its clients, said a press release.

Ayub Babul, mayor of Patiya Pourashaba chaired the inauguration program as chief guest and Iqbal Parvez Chowdhury, chief manager of IFIC bank and local businessmen, customers and elites attended the event.

The new address of the IFIC Patiya Branch is Haji Amju Miah Tower, 584, Arakan Road, Ward-07, Patiya, Chittagong.