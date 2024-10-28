IFIC Bank relocates Dhaka Moulvi Bazar branch to Chawk Bazar

IFIC Bank has relocated its Moulvi Bazar (Dhaka) branch to a new, more spacious location, aimed at enhancing customer service and accommodating a larger client base. The inauguration ceremony was held on Sunday at the new branch in Chawk Bazar, Old Dhaka, with Deputy Managing Director and Chief of Branch Business, Mr. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Head of Operations, Mr. Helal Ahmed, and the branch's Manager, Mr. M. A. Yeasin Arafat, among other distinguished guests in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Md. Rafiqul Islam highlighted IFIC Bank's long-standing presence in the Chawk Bazar area, where it has been serving customers for the past 40 years. The branch relocation is part of the bank's continuous efforts to improve service quality and better meet the diverse needs of its customers. He also expressed his gratitude to the customers for their ongoing support and trust in IFIC Bank.