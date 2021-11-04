IFIC BANK receives JP Morgan Chase Recognition Award

IFIC Bank Limited has received the '2021 US Dollar Clearing MT103' elite quality recognition award from the New York-based JP Morgan Chase & Co., an American multinational investment and financial services holding company.

IFIC Bank has received the elite quality recognition award for a fourth consecutive year with its outstanding achievement of 99.17% rate in MT 103 STP.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director & chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Ltd has received the crests from Sazzad Anam, executive director and country head Bangladesh, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office at IFIC Tower on 31 October.

Shah Md. Moinuddin, DMD & Head of International Division, Md Nurul Hasnat, deputy managing director & head of business and other senior officials from both banks were also present on this occasion.