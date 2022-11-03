IFIC Bank received JP Morgan Chase Recognition Award

03 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Ltd, received a crest from Sazzad Anam, executive director and country head of Bangladesh, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy
Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Ltd, received a crest from Sazzad Anam, executive director and country head of Bangladesh, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office on Thursday. Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited has received the 2022 US Dollar Clearing MT103 Elite Quality Recognition Award from the New York-based JP Morgan Chase and Company – an American multinational investment and financial services holding company.

The bank has received the award for the fifth consecutive year with its outstanding achievement of a 99.69% rate in MT 103 STP.

Shah A Sarwar, managing director and chief executive officer of IFIC Bank Ltd, received the crests from Sazzad Anam, executive director and country head of Bangladesh, JP Morgan Bangladesh Office on Thursday.

Deputy Managing Directors of IFIC Bank and other senior officials from both banks were also present on the occasion.
 

