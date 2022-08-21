IFIC Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Photo: PR

IFIC Bank Ltd has paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 47th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

In that connection, Shah A Sarwar, MD & CEO, IFIC Bank Ltd placed a floral wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj District on Saturday (20 August), reads a press release.

After placing the wreath, a special prayer was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August, 1975.

Among others, DMD & Head of International Division Syed Mansur Mustafa, DMD & COIT Md Monitur Rahman, CFO Dilip Kumar Mandal, other senior officials and employees from branches and sub-branches were also present at the event.