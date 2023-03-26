IFIC Bank partners with NEC Money for safe remittance transfer

In order to safely transfer remittances from abroad to the country, IFIC Bank has signed an agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited, UK, a leading organisation in international money transfer and payment services, on a remittance payout service on Thursday (23 March).

This partnership will allow expatriate Bangladeshis to send money to their families and friends enabling quick cash payout on inbound money transfers through all IFIC Bank's 1243 business outlets around the country, reads a press release.

Shah A Sarwar, MD & CEO of IFIC Bank, Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, director of NEC Money, and Anower Farazy Emon, director of NEC Money and chairman of Farazy Hospital, spoke at the event signing ceremony held at IFIC Tower.

At the start of the program, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division Syed Mansur Mustafa of IFIC Bank greeted the directors of NEC Money Transfer Limited with flowers, the release mentions.

Deputy managing directors, other senior officials of IFIC Bank Ltd and country manager, business development manager along with other officials from NEC Money Transfer Limited, UK were present at the event.